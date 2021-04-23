Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,760 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

