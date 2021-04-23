Elitium Achieves Market Cap of $143.68 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $143.68 million and $160,909.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00009567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00091968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.17 or 0.00667419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.03 or 0.07770590 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.