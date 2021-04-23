Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.09

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 6544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The firm has a market cap of $791.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

