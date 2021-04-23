Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.71

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and traded as low as $29.60. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 4,675 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant in Spain with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

