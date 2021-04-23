Elrond Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $226.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $159.55 or 0.00314436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00045816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,580,042 coins and its circulating supply is 17,342,265 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

