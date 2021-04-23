ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Hits $0.0014

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $130,063.12 and $17,040.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

