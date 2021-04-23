ELYSIA Trading Down 37.8% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $901,405.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

