Elysian 24 Hour Volume Hits $535,556.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 34% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $391,363.56 and approximately $535,556.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

