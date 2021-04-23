eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 72,527 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $284,057.12.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68.

eMagin stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 731,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,889. The company has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

