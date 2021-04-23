Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

EEX stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

