Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

