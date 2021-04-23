Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.64. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 14,363 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $228.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

