Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $57.30 million and $272,660.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

