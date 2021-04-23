Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,235,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 622,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of ENBL opened at $6.91 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.