Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.98

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.98 and traded as high as C$29.32. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 638,956 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDV shares. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

The company has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 43.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

