Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.88 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $23.88 million and $1.28 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 193,896,596 coins and its circulating supply is 167,646,589 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

