Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.42 ($11.08).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

