Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 5.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 26,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,156,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.