Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Enigma has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $2.46 million and $4.23 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00510813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005456 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00032862 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.97 or 0.03059880 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.