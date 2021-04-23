Enjin Coin Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $659.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.