Entain (GMVHF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Entain (OTCMKTS: GMVHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/16/2021 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/16/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – Entain had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/30/2021 – Entain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – Entain was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/22/2021 – Entain had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – Entain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/4/2021 – Entain had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/26/2021 – Entain was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

GMVHF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Entain Plc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.