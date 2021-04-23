Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

LON ENT traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,695 ($22.15). 1,805,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.31. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

