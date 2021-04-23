EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0228 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. EnterCoin has a market cap of $129,740.76 and $85,554.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00680128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.84 or 0.08377763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00050490 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

