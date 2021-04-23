Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

ETR stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

