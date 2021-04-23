Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

