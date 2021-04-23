Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $97.41 on Top Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $174.63 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $97.41 or 0.00200019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

