EOS (EOS) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00010646 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $6.12 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,948,469 coins and its circulating supply is 952,781,391 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

