EOS TRUST (EOST) Price Tops $0.0005

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, EOS TRUST has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS TRUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS TRUST has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $601.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00267511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00654074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,544.89 or 0.99502168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.03 or 0.01016277 BTC.

EOS TRUST Coin Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official Twitter account is @EOSTRUST1 . EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io

EOS TRUST Coin Trading

