Equal (EQL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $166,421.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $166,421.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 107.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.03 or 0.08049282 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 375,274,650 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

