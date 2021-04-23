Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $99.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

