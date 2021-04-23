Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

EW stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

