Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,777,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

