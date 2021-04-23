Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercantile Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $31.29 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $507.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

