Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VIQ Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of -1.12.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.