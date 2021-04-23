Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dover Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dover in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $147.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $149.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

