Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.