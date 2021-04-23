Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

