Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.