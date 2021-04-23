Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Silicon Motion Technology Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

SIMO opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $70.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

