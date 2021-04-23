Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $15.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,874.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

