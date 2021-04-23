Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

