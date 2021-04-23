Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (ALV, CLB, DHR, GS, IQV, LYTS, PNR, RS, SLM, STX)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $36.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $23.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $245.00.

