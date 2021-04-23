Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (ALV, CLB, DHR, GS, IQV, LYTS, PNR, RS, SLM, STX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $36.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $160.00.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $23.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $245.00.

