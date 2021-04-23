Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (CP, DPMLF, GIB, IFCZF, IPPLF, IQV, JKHY, KRN, MLLGF, PKIUF)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $525.00 to $529.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target boosted by Dundee Securities from $12.25 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $106.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $175.00 to $185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $259.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $182.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $250.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $190.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.