Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 23rd (CP, DPMLF, GIB, IFCZF, IPPLF, IQV, JKHY, KRN, MLLGF, PKIUF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 23rd:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $525.00 to $529.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target boosted by Dundee Securities from $12.25 to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $106.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $175.00 to $185.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $17.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $259.00 to $273.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $182.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $250.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $145.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $190.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

