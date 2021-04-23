Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00.

KTOS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 536,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

