ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, ESBC has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $703,099.65 and approximately $1,641.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,409,095 coins and its circulating supply is 27,129,761 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

