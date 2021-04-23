Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 105,155 shares.The stock last traded at $73.85 and had previously closed at $71.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $9,427,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

