Ethbox Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.58 million and $453,194.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethbox has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00270698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.21 or 1.00126453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00641557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.57 or 0.01029698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

