Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 227% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $366,932.46 and approximately $151.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 227% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

