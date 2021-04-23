Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 303.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $3,022.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 253.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00092549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00667370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.21 or 0.07859832 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

