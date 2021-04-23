EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0528 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $5,974.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.03 or 0.08049282 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

